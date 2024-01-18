Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Cultural Minister Jaiveer Singh handed over 10,000 Firozabad glass bracelets(kade) with 'Jai Shree Ram' engraved on them to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism & Cultural Minister Jaiveer Singh said, "Firozabad is famous for its glass manufacturing industry all across the world. The district is also registered under ODOP(one district, one product) for the glass manufacturing industry."

Uttar Pradesh Tourism & Cultural Minister Jaiveer Singh lauded Firozabad's glass manufacturers over the initiative of gifting 10k glass bracelets.

"Nanak Chand, Anand Agarwal and other glass manufacturers took the initiative to gift these glass bracelets. It is an aahuti(contribution) from Firozabad in the grand consecration ceremony in Ayodhya."

Uttar Pradesh Tourism & Cultural Minister Jaiveer Singh highlighted the specialities of the glass bracelets gifted from Firozabad.

"All the 10,000 glass bracelets are gold polished and unjointed. It took many months to make these for Lord Ram."

Uttar Pradesh Tourism & Cultural Minister Jaiveer Singh hailed Hindu-Muslim unity and highlighted the contribution of Muslim workers in manufacturing 10k glass bracelets.

"When people have politicised Ayodhya Ram Mandie in the name of religion, I want to say that the majority of workers who manufactured these bangles are from the Muslim community."

Meanwhile, to connect with Ayodhya Ram Mandir, similar initiatives were taken across the country.

The famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram will gift 'Onavillu', a traditional ceremonial bow to Shri Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust representatives during a function held at 5:30 pm on Thursday.

A man from Hyderabad named Nagabhushan Reddy made a 1,265kg laddu for Ayodhya Ram Mandir to be offered as an offering to the Ram Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. An idol of Ram Lalla will be enthroned in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra on Wednesday said that the 'Shubh Muhurt' or auspicious time for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya is 12.30 pm on January 22.

The black-stone idol of Ram Lalla, exquisitely sculpted by a Mysuru-based sculptor--Arun Yogiraj--has been selected for enthronement.

More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals at the Pran Prathistha. (ANI)

