Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Two animals of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur zoo, a lion and a peacock have tested positive for bird flu, also known as Avian Influenza.

As per an official statement, the zoo has taken scientific biosafety measures and carried out disinfection, and started serosurveillance to map the animal's antibody levels against infectious disease.

Also Read | 'EAM Was Misquoted, No Prior Warning to Pakistan': MEA Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Claim on Operation Sindoor.

This comes just a few days after all zoos and safari parks were temporarily shut down in Uttar Pradesh after a tigress 'Shakti' died of Avian Influenza at Gorakhpur's Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoological Park.

The statement from the zoo stated that food and water boiled for 30 minutes over 70 degrees Celsius makes kills the virus, making food and water safe to drink.

Also Read | Who Is Adriana Smith? Why Is She Being Kept Alive in US Despite Being Declared Brain-Dead?.

"Avian Influenza has been found positive in a lion and a peacock in Kanpur Zoo. Biosafety measures and serosurveillance are being done in areas outside the zoo. There is no problem if this virus is boiled for 30 minutes at 70 degrees centigrade and consumed," the statement read.

The zoo has sent over 90 samples to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Izatnagar, Bareilly. Additionally, the one kilometre radius around the zoo has been contained, pet bird shops around the area are being monitored. The zoo has reiterated that no birds have died around the zoo.

"So far, a total of 90 serum samples have been sent to IVRI for testing. The one km area of infection is contained in the zoo itself and pet birds have not been found dead in the zoo. Pet bird shops in the surveillance zone outside the zoo are being monitored and as soon as scientific facts are known, action to close the shops will be taken accordingly," the statement read.

On May 14, Uttar Pradesh government ordered the temporary shut down of all zoos and safari parks as a precautionary measure following the death of a tigress due to Avian Influenza.

On Wednesday, Etawah Lion Safari Park Director Anil Kumar Patel informed ANI, "After a tigress at Gorakhpur zoo died of Avian influenza, all zoos and safaris in the state have been temporarily closed for a week till 20th May."

Patel added that the park has taken necessary precautions and is conducting health checks on staff members. "Health monitoring of zookeepers is being done. We are taking all precautions. There are no symptoms of bird flu in any animal in our park."

Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Arun Saxena said, "The moment the Bird Flu case was confirmed, zoos in the state were closed for a week as a measure of precaution. Sanitation work is being done in all zoos to prevent the spread of the virus. After a week, checks will be conducted again, and further decisions will be taken."

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the state's preparedness and response plan following alerts over the H5 Avian Influenza virus.

H5 Avian Influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a highly contagious viral disease that affects birds, particularly poultry such as chickens, ducks, and turkeys.

It is caused by influenza A viruses, and the "H5" refers to one of the subtypes of these viruses, specifically, H5N1, which is among the most well-known and dangerous forms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)