Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) Two men arrested on robbery charges allegedly escaped from the lock-up of a police outpost in Shamli district on Thursday, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Chosana police outpost in Jhinjhana area, adjoining Muzaffarnagar.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Shamli) OP Singh said Gufran and Rahis were arrested on Wednesday night on the charges of planning a robbery. However, both of them escaped due to the alleged negligence of a constable, identified as Yogendra.

Singh said a case was registered against both the absconders and the constable, who is accused of negligence.

The local police have also arrested Yogendra.

Singh said three police teams had been constituted to arrest the absconding accused. They are conducting raids at possible hideouts.

