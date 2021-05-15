Firozabad, May 15 (PTI) Two doctors posted at primary health centres in Firozabad succumbed to COVID-19, officials said on Saturday.

DM Chandra Vijay Singh said Dr Virendra Kumar, a resident of Mainpuri district, was posted at the Didamai primary health centre and tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21, after which he was admitted to a medical college here.

Later, he was shifted to Lucknow's King George's Medical University, where he died on Saturday.

Dr Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Agra, had contracted the infection almost 25 days ago.

He was admitted to a medical college here, from where he was referred to SN Medical College, Agra, where he died, the DM said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)