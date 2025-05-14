Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Two government school teachers in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district were suspended after a video surfaced showing them consuming alcohol inside the classroom premises, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the government primary school in Fayyaznagar village under Hasanpur block.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi-Led Union Cabinet To Meet Today Following Success of 'Operation Sindoor' and India-Pakistan Ceasefire.

According to the villagers, the headmaster of the school, Arvind Kumar, and another headmaster, Anupal, from a nearby school in Sutari village, would allegedly drink alcohol together on school premises in front of children on a daily basis.

The villagers filmed the duo while they were drinking inside the classroom and submitted the video to the District Magistrate.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Chair High-Level Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting Today on National Security.

Following a preliminary inquiry, District Magistrate Nidhi Gupta Vats ordered the suspension of both teachers.

In the video, which has also gone viral on social media, the two headmasters can be seen pouring and consuming alcohol on a table in the classroom in the presence of students.

The villagers also complained about this to the District Magistrate. The block education officer investigated the matter and action was taken against both the teachers on the basis of the investigation report. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)