Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): On the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, two hospitals in Amroha were sealed on the allegations of negligence, the UP government informed in a statement on Thursday.

The state government has also given instructions to different district administrations regarding action against hospitals indulging in negligence.

Notably, the round of action is continuously going in the health department, the government stated.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has said, "Based on the complaint of women's death due to negligence, action has been taken against two hospitals. The hospitals are namely, Hasan Nursing Home in Gajraula of Amroha district and Apollo Hospital in Dhanaura".

"Both the said hospitals have been sealed and orders have been issued to investigate the matter. The investigation report will come in a week. A case is also being registered in the matter," he added.

At the same time, Dr Abhishek Biswas, who was posted on emergency duty at CHC Bikapur (Ayodhya), has been transferred taking cognizance of the case of prescription of outside medicines to the patient.

Along with this, the government has also given directed the officials to seek clarification from the Superintendent of CHC.

The Principal has been directed to send the report in three days in the case of assault on the Timardars in the District Medical College, Pratapgarh. The CMO has also been ordered to investigate in the case of negligence in the treatment of women in Bhagwat Hospital of Jaunpur district, the statement added. (ANI)

