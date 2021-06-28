Sonbhadra (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) Two minor children drowned in a pond on Monday in Karhiya village under Myorpur police station, police said.

Station House Officer Ashwani Tripathi said the deceased have been identified as Reena (6) and Ram Babu (7).

A group of children from the village had gone to take a bath in the pond when Reena and Babu drowned as they ventured into deep water, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, they added.

