Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Two men riding a bike to reach their native place died by falling out of a railing at the Mahera Railway Station after an unknown car hit them at the Agra-Kanpur National Highway on Friday.

The accident has reportedly taken place at the Friends colony area.

According to Circle officer (CO) of Etawah city, Amit Kumar Singh, both the deceased persons who used to work as boxers (security guards) in a Gurugram mall in Haryana were returning to their home town in Kanpur Dehat when the alleged hit and run incident took place.

The Uttar Pradesh police in Etawah has taken both the bodies into their possession for postmortem and has been scanning the nearby CCTV footage.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

