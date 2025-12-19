Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana stated that the house will adjourn after paying condolences for one of the sitting members, Shubhkar Singh, on Friday. The house is set to continue on Monday at 11 am.

The Assembly Speaker informed the media that the UP Vidhan Sabha would be adjourned and resume on December 22.

"One of our members, Shubhkar Singh, has passed away... Tributes will be paid to him today, after which the House will adjourn. The House will then resume on Monday at 11.00 am..."

"Whatever the discussions are, they will continue from December 22 and conclude on December 24", he added.

The Dy CM also spoke to the media about the Vande Mataram debate, with the opposition party stating that other essential topics should be prioritised for discussion in the Assembly.

He took a jab at the Samajwadi Party national president, saying he shouldn't be the one to impart any knowledge. He also mentioned how important Vande Mataram is towards the development of India.

"This is the same great mantra whose proclamation will lead to a developed India, where the poor will become rich, farmers will prosper, women will be empowered, and the youth will have a bright future," said Maurya.

He added that the government is ready to give a detailed answer to any issue raised by the opposition. Along with that, he maintained that discussing Vande Mataram is a sound decision by the government and that compliance by the opposition is expected.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that during this session, members will discuss public issues and advance legislative work on Uttar Pradesh's development. The supplementary demands of various departments will also be addressed.

"An important discussion will be held to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the National Anthem 'Vande Mataram', and thanks will be given to its author, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. The date of establishment of Uttar Pradesh and the date of notification of recognition of 'Vande Mataram' as per the Constitution are the same, so discussion on this issue in the Legislature will be very important," he said.

CM Yogi stated that it was made clear at the all-party meeting that the government is fully prepared to discuss all issues. (ANI)

