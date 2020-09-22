Lucknow, Sep 22 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the Meteorological department said.

According to the MeT department, thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, occurred at isolated places in the state.

It also said dust storm hit a few locations in eastern UP.

Karwi in Chitrakoot and Handia in Allahabad each recorded 4 cm rainfall, while Varanasi and Amroha each received 3 cm rainfall, the MeT department said.

Haraiya in Basti, Azamgarh, Ballia and Bulandshahr each received 2 cm rainfall.

The MeT department said rainfall/thundershower is very likely in most places in east and west UP on Wednesday.

