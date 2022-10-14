Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): On the day of Karwa Chauth, when many women were observing fast and praying for the long life of their husbands, one woman in Uttar Pradesh was found thrashing her husband, as he was found along with his girlfriend.

The incident is from Thursday when the woman started beating her husband after he was allegedly found shopping with his girlfriend on Karwa Chauth.

The video of the whole incident went viral on social media.

The Circle Officer, Kotwali, Ghaziabad, A Jain told ANI that the husband has been detained and further action is being taken in the case.

"She beat her husband who was with his girlfriend. He has been detained. Further action is being taken," she said. (ANI)

