Mainpuri ( Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): A woman was allegedly shot by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, said police.

According to the police, the accused was out of bail in a cyber case filed by the victim when he shot her at the former's residence.

Also Read | Lachmangarh Election 2023: BJP Fields Subhash Mehria To Take On Congress Leader Govind Singh Dotasra, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Seat.

The accused wanted the woman to withdraw the complaint she filed. On her refusal, he allegedly shot at her.

"Some days back, a complaint was filed against the accused by the woman (victim) under the Cyber Act. Her complaint was that he, through a fake account, harassed her online. He was sent to jail in the same case. Today, after getting bail, he went to her home to ask her to withdraw the complaint against her. Eventually, an argument erupted between them, resulting in the man shooting her," said Rajesh Kumar, ASP Manipuri.

Also Read | Dal Lake Fire: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Visits Houseboats Ravaged by Blaze, Seeks Soft Loans for Affected Owners.

The police officer added that the woman was out of danger now and was undergoing treatment in the hospital. The man was also injured after villagers beat him, the police said.

A case has been registered against the man. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, said the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)