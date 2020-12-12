Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): A woman and her brother were arrested in Gandhi Nagar area here on Friday for allegedly killing a man who was blackmailing her, police said.

Kuldeep Singh, Superintendent of Police, Aligarh City, said that Yashoda Devi had an illicit affair with victim Deepu Kanti, a sanitation worker, who used to allegedly blackmail her with an obscene video.

Also Read | India Pledges $2 Billion Philanthropy for COVID-19 Care.

"Kanti went missing on December 3 after which a complaint was lodged. His body was found in a nullah on December 10, following which we traced Yashoda and her brother Rajkumar. Yashoda, who had an illicit affair with the victim, murdered him because he was blackmailing her with an obscene video," Singh told reporters here. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)