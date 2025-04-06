Bijnor (UP) Apr 6 (PTI) A woman, who claimed that her husband died of a heart attack, was on Sunday arrested after a post-mortem revealed that the 30-year-old man was strangled, police here said.

On April 4, Deepak, a railway employee, was found dead at his rented residence in Najibabad's Adarshnagar area, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Vajpayee said.

His wife Shivani had contacted her brother-in-law Piyush and informed him that Deepak had suffered a heart attack and was being taken to a hospital, he said.

When Piyush reached the hospital, he found that Deepak had already passed away, the officer said.

Suspecting foul play, Piyush filed a written complaint with the police requesting an autopsy.

"The post-mortem report revealed that Deepak's death was not due to a heart attack, but rather strangulation. Following this revelation, we apprehended Shivani for questioning," the officer said.

"Shivani is currently being interrogated regarding the circumstances surrounding Deepak's death," ASP Vajpayee said.

Deepak and Shivani had a love marriage approximately one-and-a-half-year ago and have a six-month-old daughter. A probe is underway in the matter, the police said.

