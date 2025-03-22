Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): A worker was killed, and five others were injured when a wall of a brick kiln collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Saturday.

The incident occurred at a brick kiln located along the National Highway under the Mirganj police station limits, trapping six workers under the debris.

Also Read | HSRP Number Plate Deadline in Maharashtra: Last Day for High-Security Registration Plates Extended to June 30, Non-Compliance To Attract INR 1,000 Fine.

Upon receiving information, the police administration and local villagers promptly arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation. The trapped workers were pulled from the debris and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, one of the injured succumbed to his injuries, while the remaining five are undergoing treatment.

Also Read | SP Leader Ramji Lal Suman, Says 'Indian Muslims Don't Consider Babur Their Leader', Defends 'Traitor' Jibe at Rajput King Rana Sanga (Watch Video).

Bareilly SP (Rural) Anshika Verma said, "Six workers got trapped under the debris of a wall that collapsed at a brick kiln on the National Highway under Mirganj PS limits in Bareilly. The police administration and villagers reached the spot and rescued the people trapped under the debris.

"All of them were sent to the hospital for treatment. One among the injured has died," the SP added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)