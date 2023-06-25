Noida, Jun 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta on Sunday said a new identity is being forged of Noida and Greater Noida with the upcoming aviation, industrial, and technology ventures in the region.

The minister for industrial and infrastructure development said the BJP government in UP led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has won the trust and confidence of investors which has resulted in large-scale investments in the state.

Gupta said this as he participated with Adityanath in a programme to inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of 124 development projects worth Rs 1,719 crore spread across Noida and Greater Noida in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

"With the development of Asia's largest airport at Jewar, the freight corridor, data centres, food park, toy park, medical device park, an Integrated Industrial Township in Greater Noida, multi-modal transportation hub, the region managed by the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities has got a new identity," Gupta said.

"Uttar Pradesh is moving fast towards becoming a 1 trillion dollar economy. Under the successful leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, our government has won the trust and confidence of the investors. This is the reason that investors are being attracted on a large scale in the state," he said.

The minister said that in the Global Investor Summit 2023, UP received investment proposals worth about Rs 33.50 lakh crore, which have now increased to more than Rs 36 lakh crore.

He said the government is working on a "war footing" to implement the investment proposals, which will boost the industrial development of the state "bullet speed."

"From 2017 to 2022, Uttar Pradesh became 'Uttam Pradesh' and is now moving fast towards becoming 'Sarvottam Pradesh' (the best state)," Gupta added.

