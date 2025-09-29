Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): The 3rd edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025) concluded with record-breaking success at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, according to a FIEO (Federation of Indian Export Organisations) release.

The five-day Mega Event, organised by the Government of Uttar Pradesh from September 25-29, facilitated more than 31,650 B2B meetings between global buyers and Indian exporters, resulting in the signing of over 3,900 MoUs valued at USD 425 million (approximately Rs 2,680 crore). The B2B event, hosted by FIEO as the nodal agency, is further expected to generate a business of more than Rs 12,500 Crores.

According to the press statement, the trade show saw participation from 88 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, UAE (Dubai), and regional partners such as Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Kenya, and Uganda. Over 2,400 sellers from Uttar Pradesh showcased their products across various sectors, including handicrafts, textiles, engineering goods, food, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. Speaking on the success, SC Ralhan, President, FIEO, said, "The scale and outcome of UPITS 2025 reflect the growing international confidence in India's trade potential and the strong interest in products from Uttar Pradesh."

As per the release, Ralhan added, "The record-breaking MoUs and business enquiries underline the readiness of Indian exporters to meet global demand. This event has once again proven that with the right ecosystem and global outreach, Uttar Pradesh can emerge as a key driver of India's export growth story."

Earlier today, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Uttar Pradesh is becoming a global centre for investment, innovation, and exports.

Speaking at the third UP International Trade Show, he stated that the event serves as a strong platform for Uttar Pradesh's self-reliance and prosperity.

He also said India is holding negotiations for Free Trade Agreements (FTA) with several countries of the world, and the country is on the way to becoming the third-largest economy. (ANI)

