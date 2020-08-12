Muzaffarnagar, Aug 12 (PTI) Two more people from Muzaffarnagar have died of COVID-19, taking the death toll in the district to 22, and 43 new cases of the infection have been detected here, officials said on Wednesday.

A woman from Gandhinagar locality and a man from Gandhi Colony were shifted to a Meerut hospital, where they died Tuesday evening, Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopda said.

Forty-three more people, including 14 inmates of the district jail, have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the officials said, adding that the number of active cases in the district now stands at 236.

