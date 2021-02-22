Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Feb 22 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl allegedly killed herself by consuming some poisonous substance in a village here on Monday, with her father claiming she was upset over being repeatedly harassed by two young men.

The victim's father filed a complaint, alleging that his daughter, a Class 12 student of the senior secondary school in Bhambotar, was being harassed by two youths, Rahul and Sahil, of the village, the police said.

They said the victim was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian after she allegedly consumed the poisonous substance, but she could not be saved.

Station House Officer, Talwara police station, Sub-Inspector Ajmer Singh said a case under relevant sections, including 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC, was registered against the two accused.

Raids are being conducted to nab them, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)