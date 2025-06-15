Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 15 (ANI): Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham on Friday wrote a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP), suggesting that the police department simplify its language by replacing Urdu and Persian words with Hindi equivalents.

Speaking to ANI, Bedham said, "I wrote a letter to the DGP to prepare a draft for selecting such words. Urdu and Persian words are no longer in use. We should use Hindi words. When that draft comes from there, then we will put this matter before the Chief Minister."

Bedham stated that many students preparing for competitive exams in Rajasthan do not study Urdu as their third language, which puts them at a disadvantage when they join the police force and encounter Urdu and Persian terminology. He noted that police officers in various districts have expressed the need to amend the language used in daily police work.

Bedham said, "In Rajasthan, most of the children who are studying and preparing for competitions do not take Urdu as their third language, nor is it a part of the competition. So when they get selected in the competition and become sub-inspector, SP, they do not understand the meaning of many words."

Bedham proposed that the police department prepare a draft of simplified words to replace Urdu and Persian terms, which he believes are no longer in common use. He suggested that this would make the language more accessible to the general public and easier for new recruits to understand.

"When I went on tour to many districts in Rajasthan, police officers told me that these words have become irrelevant now; they need to be amended. And I myself thought that now that new technology has come and Urdu is also disappearing from our common spoken language, so we should simplify the words so that the common man can understand them," the minister told ANI.

To address the issue, Bedham requested the DGP to prepare a draft identifying such words that can be replaced.

The proposal, once formalised, is expected to be reviewed by the Chief Minister and possibly rolled out across police departments in Rajasthan. (ANI)

