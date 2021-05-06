New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday said there was an "urgent" need to create awareness among the general public regarding the indications of COVID-19 infection and also put in place resources to address their concerns or queries regarding the disease.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said that first the government has to find out who all -- doctors, medical and nursing students -- are available to handle the concerns of the general public when they call in regarding symptoms or other indications of the infection.

The court said that the data of the person available has to be collected first.

When the government said a mechanism will be put in place to create awareness among the people and address their concerns, the court responded "you have not even started the process, when will you put it in place."

"Start with something. Do not delay it. You said you were to start with some appeal or advertisement soon," the bench said to which the Delhi government responded that "it is coming. Some things had to be added (to the advertisement). It will be out soon".

On the issue of roping in retired doctors, medical students and nursing students, the court said that the government has to first collect data with regard to who all are available.

"It is urgent. People need to be made aware about all the aspects and triggers of the disease," the bench said.

