Amritsar, Apr 22 (PTI) A US Congressional delegation on Friday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here in Punjab.

The delegation comprised New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and New York-17 Representative Congressman Mondaire Jones.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir | Terrorists Fired Upon Two Labourers in Nowgam Area, Outskirts of … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

It also included the family members of the Senators and Chargé d'Affaires, US Embassy, New Delhi, Patricia Lacina, Political Officer, US Embassy, Dane Robbins and Political Officer, US Embassy, Coberly Travis.

Before offering prayers, the delegation visited the 'langar' (community kitchen) at the holy Sikh site.

Also Read | Supreme Court to Hear Plea of Sarojini Nagar Slum Dwellers Facing Demolition of ‘Jhuggis’, No Interim Stay.

Later, it paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials said.

The SGPC said it honoured the US leaders with 'Siropa' (robe of honour), model of Sri Harmandar Sahib and books related to the Sikh faith.

Senator Gillibrand said, "We have come here to worship and we have not only been inspired by what we saw but are also amazed after visiting this holy place.”

“The generosity of the (Sikh) community to provide food (langar) for anyone who wants food, to work together to make sure millions of people can be fed right here from the community kitchen and to allow millions of people from across the world to worship in this most sacred and special place. We are honoured to be here and we are grateful."

About the Sikhs in the US, Gillibrand said, "With regard to America and Sikh people there, we support our Sikhs. I serve on the Armed Forces Committee there and we made a provision that all Sikhs can wear their religious head coverings (turban) while they serve."

She praised the Sikh community's tradition of providing 'langar' without discrimination and assured support for the Sikhs living in the US.

We are very happy to know that people of all backgrounds from across the world can come here and express their devotion, she said.

Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains, MLA Baljinder Kaur and others were present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)