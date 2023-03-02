New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov briefly met in Delhi on Thursday, their first contact in months amid escalating tension over the Ukraine conflict.

Blinken and Lavrov had a very brief interaction on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, a Russian official said.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked for contact with Foreign Minister Lavrov, during the second session of the G20 meet," Russian spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

She said they had the contact but there were no talks or a full-fledged meeting.

