New Delhi, July 25: People should continue wearing masks, and not overuse sanitizers as the threat of the COVID-19 infection still looms large, according to Dr RK Verma, Additional Director-General of Health Services, Ministry of Health on Saturday.

"These are unprecedented times, no one thought that a virus outbreak, of this nature, will occur. Use masks to protect yourself, drink hot water frequently, and wash hands rigorously. Don't overuse sanitizers," Verma told ANI here.

He further added that while the number of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 13 lakh mark in the country, the mortality rate in the country was one of the lowest in the world and gave credit for the same to the healthcare workers. India reported a spike of 48,916 coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,36,861 including 4,56,071 active cases, 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated. With 757 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 31,358.

Maharashtra has reported 3,57,117 coronavirus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi at 1,99,749 and 1,28,389 COVID-19 cases so far.

