Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Frontline workers in Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 13 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state till Friday evening.

The state government also aims to administer both doses of vaccine to the entire eligible population in the state by December 15.

In a press release issued by the state government, it informed, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, while directing to speed up the pace of vaccination in the state, has ordered the officials to give vaccine doses to 100 per cent of the population (aged above 18) of the state by December 15."

"Uttar Pradesh has set a record by jabbing highest number of vaccinations so far as compared to other states of the country. So far, more than 13 crore people have been vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh. UP is the state with the highest number of vaccinations as compared to other states in the country," it added.

The number of COVID-19 active cases in the state is now less than 100. In the last 24 hours, the number of active cases is 98, while not a single fresh case has been reported in 40 districts of the state.

In more than 1,80,000 tests in 24 hours, 8 new COVID infections were reported overall in the state from seven districts of UP, while 12 patients have recovered in the span of the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh. So far, 16,87,135 residents of the state have defeated the infection.

To achieve the target of vaccination as per the instructions of the CM, the state government from November 1 is going to start Cluster Approach 2.0. In this, the state will give preference to the second dose of vaccination. Rural areas will now be given special attention to achieve the target of jabbing both the vaccination doses. (ANI)

