Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Ayodhya will host a grand Ramkot Parikrama before Ram Navami this year, aiming to offer a more divine and grand experience for devotees.

The preparations for the event were finalised in a meeting of saints and mahatmas, who discussed plans to elevate the celebration to a historic and spiritual occasion.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

21 stunning tableaux from various temples, including depictions of the Ram temple and notable figures like Maharana Pratap and Sant Ravidas, set to be the main attractions for thousands of devotees.

Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, highlighted that the Parikrama is an internal circumambulation of Ayodhya, where devotees and saints pray for the well-being of the nation and society.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 27 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"This year, 21 vibrant tableaux will be part of the procession, showcasing scenes from the Ram temple, as well as depictions of revered figures such as Maharana Pratap and Sant Ravidas, which will be the focal points of the event," said Anil Mishra.

"Thousands of devotees are expected to attend, and the event promises to be a grand spiritual gathering that will further enhance Ayodhya's significance as a center of devotion," he said.

He further said that the Ramkot area in Ayodhya, which marks the classical boundary of Ramlala, will be the center of the Parikrama, adding to the sacredness of this important religious observance.

Meanwhile, additional police forces have been deployed in Ayodhya ahead of Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami to ensure the safety and security of devotees, an official said.

Speaking to ANI, Ayodhya SSP Raj Karan Nayyar said, "In view of the upcoming Chaitra Navratri and especially Ram Navami, we had sought additional police force from the headquarters, which has been allotted to us. The area will be divided into various zones and sectors, the sole aim is to provide a pleasant experience to the devotees. We will ensure that proper security arrangements are made at the important points."

Chaitra Navratri in 2025 will commence on March 30. Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri- are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various ways.

The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram's birthday.

All nine days of Navratri are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti'.

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)