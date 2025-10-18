Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Banke Bihari's treasury opened after 54 years on Dhanteras festival in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. As per a court order only a High Powered Committee was allowed in treasury.

While speaking with ANI, Mathura Cicle Officer, Sandeep Singh said, "The reopening of the gates of Temple treasury, following a Supreme Court order, facilitated by a High Court committee members, the whole process will be videographed, and various security measures have been taken, including the presence of fire and forest department teams."

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election 2025: ECI Declares Paid Holiday for Employed Electors on November 6 and 11, Warns Employers Against Wage Deductions.

"These measures are in place due to the treasury being closed for a long time, making the situation uncertain. Additionally, He also mentioned of using a backpack-form fire extinguisher that works by cutting off oxygen supply to the fire," he added.

Speaking with the ANI, Temple caretaker, Ghanshyam Goswami said, "Banke Bihari's treasury has been opened after 54 years on Dhanteras. Those who belong to the High Powered Committee are allowed entry to the treasury. Apart from judicial and administrative officers, four nominated Goswamis reserve the right..."

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: 8 Dead After Vehicle Falls Into a Valley at Nandurbar's Chandshaili Ghat.

The Banke Bihari Temple treasury was last opened in 1971 under the supervision of then temple committee president.

Dhanteras is dedicated to worshipping Siddhi Vinayak, another name for Lord Ganesha, the Goddess of wealth, Mahalakshmi and Kuber, the God of wealth and prosperity. It is deemed an auspicious day to make new purchases.

Dhanvantari, who is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras, is considered the god of Ayurveda and is believed to have imparted lessons in medical practice to rid mankind of ailments.

The first day of Diwali commenced on Monday with Dhanteras marking the beginning of festivities. The day is observed on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja in the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)