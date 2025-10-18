Nandurbar, October 18: Eight people were killed and another eight were injured after a vehicle fell into a valley at the Chandshaili Ghat in Nandurbar district, Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. Pune Road Accident: 7 Devotees Killed, Several Injured After Pick-Up Truck Going to Kundeshwar Shiva Temple Falls Into 25–30 Feet Down Gorge in Maharashtra; PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex Gratia.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for the necessary medical treatment. Maharashtra Road Accident: 8 Injured After Pickup Van Collides Head-On With Mini Truck in Pandharpur, CCTV Video Surfaces.

The incident happened within the jurisdiction of Shahada police station.

Further details awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)