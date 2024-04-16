Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party Uttar Pradesh Minority Morcha has said that it will depute women from the Muslim community as agents in the minority dominant polling booths to combat bogus voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The state president of the BJP Minority Morcha, Kunwar Basit Ali, said that the BJP in Uttar Pradesh has formulated a strategy to prevent the issue of fraudulent voting by forming 'minority booth committees' in areas with significant Muslim population. This will benefit the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Ali said that around 20,000 booth committees will be formed statewide to target Muslim majority areas. Out of the approximately around 1,64,000 booths in Uttar Pradesh, nearly 20,000 are Muslim-majority booths.

The committees, which include Muslim women, will be deployed at every booth, he said.

"Our Muslim workers will be deputed as the party's polling agents in their own local respective booths," Ali said adding that a committee member from the same locality will also be appointed at every booth.

The committee member will help security personnel and authorities to check any suspicious voters and identify bogus voters wearing veils and inform the relevant authorities.

Yasir Jilani, national media spokesperson of the BJP Minority Morcha, said, "UP BJP Minority Morcha will deploy its women workers at minority booths across India in view of the elections.

First of all, 20,000 such booths have been identified, which are in Muslim dominated areas and where voting has been less in favour of BJP. 11 member committee, including women will be deployed at each booth."

Jinali said that committee will be able to alert security officials about suspicious voters. "This programme will continue till the elections all over India," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)