New Delhi, April 16: A fire broke out on the second floor of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) office in the north block on Tuesday here, an official of the fire department said. "A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and flames were doused by 9.35 am,” a senior DFS official said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding the fire on the second floor at the IC Division in the MHA office was received around 9.20 am, which was contained by 9.35 am.

The official said that a Xerox machine, some computers and some documents caught fire.

“No injuries have been reported,” the official added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was not present in the building when the fire broke out, but several senior officers were present at the time of the fire, they said.