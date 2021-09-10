Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to meet soon to discuss the strategy for the upcoming assembly election, said state party president Swatantra Dev Singh on Thursday.

The meeting will be very important as party workers will discuss all the current issues, including the Centre's schemes for the poor and assembly election, said Singh while briefing the media.

Taking a jibe on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's visit to the state, Singh said "Congress always does drama".

"Why are we talking about the Priyanka Gandhi or congress? Neither they work for the nation nor in the favour of the poor, they only looted the nation and made people fool," he said.

"It took 70 years for the poor to for getting pakka house, gas connection and electricity facility", he added.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

