Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed condolences over the deaths of six people in a road accident in Badaun.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of 6 people in a road accident in Badaun area of the district. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased," read an official statement.

The UP Chief Minister also gave instructions to provide proper treatment to those injured in the accident.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident.

"The road accident in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh is very sad. In this, I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Along with this, I wish the injured in the accident a speedy recovery," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office.

Six people died in an accident near Nowshera of Civil Line police station area of Badaun, informed the police. 15 people have been reported to be injured.

The accident happened when a tractor-trolley full of devotees was hit by a medium duty truck from behind. The injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College.

The passengers were returning from 'Kachla Ghat' after taking a bath in the river Ganga. (ANI)

