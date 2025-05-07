Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): In light of "Operation Sindoor", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure the safety of the citizens of Uttar Pradesh and protect the state's vital installations, as per the release.

In compliance with these dirctions, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar has issued important instructions to all Districts and Commissionerates and police units.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: 25 Minutes of Raining Bombs, Indian Army Releases Videos of Razing Terror Camps in PoK and Pakistan.

As per the release, the key action includes the security of all critical infrastructure and vital installations needs to be enhanced and upgraded. Mock drills of the Internal Security Scheme will be rehearsed with proper briefing and debriefing to ensure preparedness.

All police infrastructure, including police lines, offices, and depots, will be secured, and a resource audit will be conducted. Access controls to important infrastructure and installations will be tightened.

Also Read | IndiGo Flight 6E-6382 From Chandigarh Makes Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport Over 'Bomb Threat'.

Senior police officers will coordinate with relevant agencies and units to facilitate the movement of army convoys, railway bridges, and ATF fuel for the Air Force. Communally sensitive districts will be on high alert, with increased deployment in sensitive areas.

Major infrastructure, including oil pipelines, communication lines, water supply lines, electricity substations, and thermal power plants, will be protected. Intelligence collection will be intensified to prevent sabotage and information leaks.

Social media platforms will be monitored 24/7 to quickly respond to misinformation. District control rooms will be on high alert, with 112 vehicles deployed at strategic locations.

Senior officers will proactively coordinate with district administrations, civil defence, the army, the Air Force, and stakeholders. Police war instructions will be briefed to all concerned. Enhanced vigilance will also be maintained on the Nepal border in coordination with security agencies.

The Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' early Wednesday, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)