Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur and addressed the public's grievances on Wednesday morning.

The Chief Minister listened to the grievances of the people and gave instructions to the officials to resolve their problems in the 'Janata Darshan' program, conducted on the premises of the Gorakhnath Temple.

Also Read | Thane: 37-Year-Old Woman Duped of INR 15 Lakh in 'Work From Home' Fraud in Dombivli.

People shared their problems and issues as the CM listened to their grievances and issued necessary directions for the swift and satisfactory disposal of their issues.

After being elected as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath frequently conducts the 'Janata Darshan' program.

Also Read | IBM Global Head, Arvind Krishna, Meets Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh To Discuss Collaboration on Quantum Computing, AI and Geospatial AI Solutions.

He started the Janta Darshan soon after becoming the chief minister in 2017, with the primary aim of swiftly resolving the public's complaints and grievances.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Yogi Adityanath distributed motorised tricycles to differently-abled persons in Gorakhpur.

He also visited an exhibition based on public welfare schemes of the central and Uttar Pradesh governments on the occasion of the completion of eight years of the State government.

During a special program organised to mark the completion of eight years of the BJP government, CM Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to the people of the State.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, 8 years of service, safety, and good governance have been completed. The double-engine government of UP has completed 8 years. I thank 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh for their support," CM Adityanath said at the press conference.

Drawing comparisons to previous governments, the Chief Minister said the state was experiencing an "identity crisis" and that its infrastructure, economy, law and order were in a "dire state."

He added that people can see how vast changes can be brought about just by a change in the government.

Adityanath became the Chief Minister in 2017 after the BJP- which went to the polls without a CM face- chose the five-time MP from Gorakhpur to lead the government, received an unprecedented mandate, winning 312 out of 403 seats.

BJP returned to power in the State in the 2022 assembly polls, winning 255 seats, and its allies in the State also registered impressive performances. This made him the first CM in Uttar Pradesh's history to win two consecutive terms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)