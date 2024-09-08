Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited the Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow to meet those injured in the building collapse incident.

He enquired about their well-being and gained information from the doctors about their treatment

Taking to X, CM Yogi wrote, "Met the people injured in the unfortunate building collapse incident in Lucknow at Lok Bandhu Shri Rajnarayan Combined Hospital today. Enquired about their well-being and obtained information from the doctors about their treatment."

"Under the supervision of skilled doctors, proper treatment is being provided to all on top priority. In this difficult time, the UP government stands with the victims and their families with full readiness and sensitivity. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant speedy recovery to the injured," the post further reads.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, resulted in the deaths of eight people and left 28 others injured.

Meanwhile, on the complaint of Transport Nagar Chowki Incharge MK Singh, an FIR has been registered against Rakesh Singhal, the owner of the Harmilap Building.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu expressed her grief over the deaths of eight people who lost their lives in the Lucknow building collapse incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the incident.

Taking to social media platform X, Murmu said, "I am deeply saddened by the deaths of many people in the building collapse accident in Lucknow. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the building collapse incident.

"The loss of lives due to a building mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is saddening. Prayers with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," the PM Modi said in a post on X.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PM Modi added. (ANI)

