Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to lightning strikes in Balrampur and Kushinagar districts. According to a release, he directed officials to provide immediate financial assistance to the bereaved families and ensure proper treatment for the injured.

The Chief Minister has consoled the bereaved families while wishing peace to the departed souls.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Bringing Respite From Humidity; IMD Predicts Continued Rainfall in Several Parts of India (Watch Videos).

The statement said the Chief Minister has instructed the government to immediately distribute the permissible relief amount to the families of the deceased and to treat the people injured in this disaster properly.

Earlier in April, the Uttar Pradesh government had declared financial assistance for families of those who lost their lives in thunderstorms and lightning incidents across the state. The instructions were given to immediately distribute the permissible relief amount of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased persons.

Also Read | Una Accident: 26 Injured in Himachal Pradesh As Tempo Overturns While Trying To Avoid Hitting Another Vehicle.

A total of 22 people died, 45 animals were killed, and 15 houses were damaged on Thursday, according to the Relief Commissioner Headquarters.

The lightning caused three deaths each in Fatehpur and Azamgarh districts, two each in Firozabad, Kanpur Dehat and Sitapur and one death each in Ghazipur, Gonda, Amethi, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharth Nagar. The storm has caused one loss of life each in Ballia, Kannauj, Barabanki, Jaunpur and Unnao.

Due to storms and lightning, 17 houses were damaged in the Ghazipur district, six in Chandauli, five in Ballia, three each in Ambedkarnagar, Balrampur, and Gonda, two in Sultanpur, and one each in Amethi, Kannauj, and Gorakhpur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)