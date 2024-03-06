Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Health tourism has immense potential in Uttar Pradesh through the AYUSH medical system, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at an event held at the Lok Bhavan Auditorium on Wednesday.

He expressed confidence that proficient implementation of the AYUSH methodologies could serve as a model for traditional medical systems worldwide.

Speaking at the AYUSH Department programme, the Chief Minister emphasised, "Efficient implementation of AYUSH practices will not only contribute to holistic healthcare but also generate substantial employment opportunities. Additionally, it has the potential to significantly enhance farmers' income."

On this occasion, he inaugurated 271 development projects, including 50 bedded integrated AYUSH hospitals in Basti, Ballia, Jalaun, and Rae Bareli, 226 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, hostels for girl students in Prayagraj and Jhansi, five e-libraries, construction projects in different 19 homoeopathic and 14 Ayurvedic departments across the state, with a total budget of Rs 238 crores.

CM Yogi noted that, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the AYUSH Mission in UP is gaining public trust rapidly. He stressed the ancient Indian belief in the medicinal properties of herbs and lamented their neglect, affirming the need to revive and promote traditional methods.

"When PM Modi established the Ministry of AYUSH, encouraging the use of traditional medicine, it not only resonated within the country but also gained recognition globally. The significance of traditional medicine became evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to PM Modi's initiatives, the world now observes the International Day of Yoga on June 21 annually and witnessed widespread consumption of AYUSH formulations during the pandemic. Today, traditional medical practices are being embraced worldwide," Yogi remarked.

The Chief Minister informed that a new initiative is being undertaken by the AYUSH department to form a directorate. While previously each form of AYUSH had separate directors, the introduction of a Director General will facilitate better coordination among them, he stated.

On this occasion, Minister of State of AYUSH Department Dr Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', State Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Principal Secretary of AYUSH Department Leena Johri, MLAs Neeraj Vohra, Yogesh Shukla, Jai Devi Kaushal, MLCs Mohsin Raza, Lal Ji Nirmal, Ramchandra Pradhan, Director of AYUSH Department Mahendra Verma, teachers, doctors etc. were present. (ANI)

