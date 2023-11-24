Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid his last tributes to Para Commando Sachin Laur, a resident of Aligarh, who lost his life in the fierce exchange of fire with terrorists in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The chief minister took to his official account on X to post, "My condolences are with the bereaved family. We stand with them in this hour of grief. May Lord Shri Ram give place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. Om Shanti."

Para Commando Laur, who hailed from Nagariya Goraula village of Tappal, Aligarh, was commissioned into the army in 2019 and became a commando in the Special Forces in 2021.

He was posted in the Para II Regiment of the Special Forces in Rajouri.

Sachin attained martyrdom while fighting the terrorists on Wednesday. He was going to get married on December 8.

Earlier, on Friday, a sombre wreath-laying ceremony for four Army personnel, who lost their lives in the encounter in the thickly forested terrain at Kalakote in the Rajouri district, was held in Jammu.

The mortal remains of four fallen soldiers -- Captain M V Pranjal, Captain Shubham Gupta, Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht and Paratrooper Sachin Laur -- were brought to Jammu, where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with senior officials, gave them a tearful farewell during the wreath-laying ceremony.

A similar ceremonial send-off for Havildar Abdul Majid, a resident of Poonch, is to be held later on Friday.

Five soldiers, including two Army Captains, lost their lives in the firefight carried over from Wednesday.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and a joint team of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharamsala.

While the forces suffered five casualties on its side, two terrorists, including a top LeT commander and sniper, identified as Quari, were also neutralised on Thursday. (ANI)

