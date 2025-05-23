Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India],May 23 (ANI) : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday promptly responded to a tragic drowning accident in Fatehpur district on Friday. Expressing deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, the Chief Minister extended his sympathies to the bereaved.

CM Yogi immediately directed the district administration officials to rush to the site and accelerate all relief efforts. Ensuring swift medical attention, the Chief Minister ordered that all injured persons be taken to nearby hospitals for proper treatment and wished them a speedy recovery.

Officials from the district administration have been instructed to provide all necessary assistance and support to the affected families and oversee the relief operations on the ground.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Adityanath expressed happiness that a Government Medical College in Auraiya would be named after Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar.

The UP Chief Minister slammed the previous Samajwadi Party state government for renaming a degree college in Auraiya.

"There was a degree college in Auraiya named after Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar. The Samajwadi Party government had changed the name of that degree college. Today, I am happy to announce that in the same Auraiya, we will name the Government Medical College after Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar", CM Yogi said.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the National Seminar-2025 on 'Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development' on Thursday.

The CM stated that achieving the country's goal of net zero by 2070 could not be fulfilled solely by the government but required the collective efforts of everyone.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the world that India will achieve the target of net zero by 2070. But the task of achieving this target is not just at the government level but through the collective efforts of all of us... Today, a national seminar has also been organised here regarding this program, after which the vision is how we can create harmony with nature and ensure sustainable development..." Yogi said addressing the people.(ANI)

