Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch a book on Veer Savarkar on Friday evening.

The book titled "Ek bhule bhisre ateet ki goonj 1883-1924" has been authored by a young writer from Bengaluru Dr Vikram Sampath.

The programme will be held at Chief Minister's residence at 5, Kalidas Marg at 6 pm on Friday. The programme has been organised by Prabha Khaitan Foundation. (ANI)

