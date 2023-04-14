Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has almost completed its preparations to host the Khelo India University Games for the first time.

According to a press statement, the launch of the Games' logo, mascot, and anthem may take place on May 5 at Lucknow's Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, and the ten-day multisport event may begin on or around May 25.

"The exact dates will be announced after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanarth gives the approval", added the release.

Talking about the Khelo India University Games, CM Yogi said, "It is noteworthy that Uttar Pradesh is going to host this biggest sporting event for the first time."

Instructing the officials on the preparations for the event, CM said, "No stone should be left unturned in the preparations for the event. Special care should be taken for the safety and convenience of women athletes in particular. After the Games, the players should have a favourable impression of UP when they return"The press statement read, "The players' accommodations, meals, and beverages have already been arranged, and the venues are quickly completing their setup. The dressing room now has everything from AC to sports equipment. Action has already been taken on the departments from which NOC is required."

"The work of choosing all the agencies involved in the event has also been finished, and now CM Yogi is likely to review the preparations for the entire event. The schedule will be finalized as soon as they get their approval," added the statement.

The release said, "A total of 4705 athletes will participate in the games and almost 200 universities will be involved."

Informing about the venue of the Khelo India University Games, the release said, "In four cities of Uttar Pradesh, the Games will be held. On top of that, Lucknow will host up to 12 sporting events at eight different locations. Under this, archery competitions will be held at the BBD University Cricket Ground."

"Judo and Mallakhamb competitions will be held at BBD University Main Ground, while volleyball and fencing competitions will be organized at Ekana Sports City Indoor Hall," it said. .

"Apart from this, badminton and table tennis will be held at the BBD Badminton Academy Indoor Hall, rugby and athletics at the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College Athletics Ground, while the same venue's hockey ground will host hockey, and football will be played at the football ground," further read the release.

"However, women's football will be organized at Ekana Sports City's football field", added the statement.

The release also mentioned that after Lucknow, most events will be held in Gautam Budh Nagar.

"A total of five sports events will be organized here at three venues. The SVSP Sports Complex will host the swimming events, while the Kabaddi and boxing competitions will take place in the facility's indoor hall. Basketball and weightlifting will be organized in the indoor hall of Gautam Buddha Nagar University," it said.

"Similar to this, events for two sports (Yogasana and Wrestling) will take place in Varanasi at the Indoor IIT BHU hall. On the other hand, there will be a rowing competition at the Water Sports Complex in Gorakhpur," it added.

Meanwhile, the release also mentioned that Rowing competitions have been included in these games for the first time and apart from this, the shooting events will be organized in Delhi." (ANI)

