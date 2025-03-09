Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): As the final clash between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 approaches today in Dubai, passionate supporters from Ayodhya have expressed unwavering confidence in India's ability to win.

Anshuman Yadav, a fan, shared his thoughts ahead of the match. "The match will be high-voltage, as is the case with all India-New Zealand matches. Even if we look at the 2019 semi-finals, New Zealand always dominates India, but not today. India will win today. All our players are in form... The opening partnership should be nice," said Anshuman.

Ritika Vaish, another supporter, expressed high expectations from India's star player, Virat Kohli, saying, "We have high expectations from Virat Kohli... We hope our team shines bright today... Indian team is winning."

Rohit Tripathi, a fellow supporter, added, "India is a winner already. We are all very excited about the match. Since it is Sunday, we can watch the whole match. We are already prepared to celebrate."

Meanwhile, artisan Jitendra Chauhan in Jodhpur is selling drums featuring pictures of popular Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Jaspreet Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Rishabh Pant.

Chauhan shared that the demand for such cricket-themed items has surged due to the excitement surrounding the tournament. "Right now, due to the Champions Trophy, there is a huge demand for paintings of cricketers," he said.

The specially designed drums, showcasing the cricketers' images, are being sold for around Rs 1200-1500.

Earlier, supporters in Kanpur expressed hope that India would lift the Champions Trophy 2025 and heal the wounds from their loss against the same team in the 2019 World Cup.

Suyash Gupta, a supporter of the Indian team, said, "India is a Vishwa Guru. India does not need any introduction when it comes to cricket. We will definitely win. We would like to extend our best wishes to the Indian team. We hope the team heals our wounds from the 2019 semi-finals."

Another Indian team supporter said they had high expectations from Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Virat Kohli. He said that spinners could play a crucial role for Indian team. (ANI)

