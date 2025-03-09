Hyderabad, March 9: A software professional from Bachupally, Hyderabad, was duped of INR 45 lakh after meeting a woman on a dating app who lured him into a fraudulent investment scheme. Over the course of 15 days, the fraudster, posing as a doctor, convinced the victim to invest in forex trading with promises of high returns. Trusting her, the victim borrowed money from various sources and invested through a fake trading website. The scam unraveled when the victim tried to withdraw his earnings, only to lose contact with the woman and find the trading platform inaccessible.

According to a Times of India report, the victim, a 36-year-old techie, received a request from a woman named Vinni alias Vineetha Agarwal in January. Claiming to be a doctor planning to open her own hospital, she convinced him that she was making substantial profits through currency pair and forex trading. She provided him with a website link, www.finaltofx.com, and guided him through the investment process, urging him to begin with INR 50,000. Encouraged by the initial profits displayed on the platform, he continued investing larger amounts, believing it would secure his financial future. Online Trading Scam in Thane: Man Loses Over INR 42 Lakh in Stock Trading Fraud in Badlapur, Case Registered.

When the victim expressed concerns about his limited funds, Vinni assured him that borrowing money was a safe option, as he could repay within a month from his trading profits. Trusting her, he withdrew mutual funds, took personal loans, and borrowed from family members to increase his investments. The platform continued to reflect profits, but Vinni instructed him not to withdraw any funds until she approved. In February, when he attempted to cash out, he was informed that a 20% exchange fee was required. After paying the fee, he lost all contact with Vinni, and the website became unreachable, revealing the scam. Investment Scam in Bengaluru: Woman Defrauded of INR 2 Crore in ‘High Return’ Stock Trading Scheme.

Cyberabad cybercrime police have launched an investigation into the case and are working to trace the accused. Officials have warned the public about the rise in investment frauds via dating apps and advised citizens to be cautious while making financial transactions. Authorities have emphasized that investments should only be made through RBI-approved platforms or registered Demat accounts to avoid falling victim to such scams.

