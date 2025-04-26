Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): In the aftermath of the Pahalagam terrorist attack, the Uttar Pradesh administration sent back four Pakistani women nationals, who were visiting Bulandshahr on tourist visas, officials said on Saturday.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) City Bulandshahr Shankar Prasad, the four women had come from Pakistan on tourist visas and were sent back via the Wagah-Attari border.

This comes after the Ministry of External Affairs issued a press release on April 24, saying that all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27.

"Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29. All Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before the expiry of visas, as now amended," a press release said.

This decision followed the deadly terrorist attack in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 innocent people were killed in cold blood, and many were left injured.

The Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives, has devastating implications for the Pakistani nationals living in the border villages of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, who had been living in India on short-term and long-term visas.

The central government's directions for Pakistani nationals who entered India on a South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) visa to leave the country have created chaos among commoners, especially those living on short-term visas.

In Jaisalmer, more than 6,000 Pakistani citizens live on long-term visas, while Rajasthan has 20,000. They are being intimated by the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) and other concerned departments about the government orders, stating that they might have to leave India.

Meanwhile, over 550 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were detained in Ahmedabad and Surat for residing in India with forged documents, Gujarat police said on Saturday.

Deportation proceedings will follow once verification and interrogation are complete, said the official.

The coordinated operations were led by multiple law enforcement units, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), Crime Branch, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB), and local police teams. Officials confirmed that all detained individuals were in India without valid documentation and had used fake papers to establish residence. (ANI)

