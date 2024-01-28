Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, plastic waste, especially single-use plastic, along with bitumen, is being extensively used in the construction and strengthening of roads in Uttar Pradesh.

This initiative has become an example for the whole country, making the roads cost-effective and, at the same time, ensuring their durability.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25 Expectations For Salaried Taxpayers: From Simplification of Capital Gains to Increase in Section 80C Deduction Limit, Here's What To Expect From Interim Budget.

Moreover, through this process, the proper disposal of single-use plastic waste is being promoted. This initiative of the Yogi government is notable for several reasons, and it is gaining recognition globally.

According to the statistics from the Public Works Department, the Yogi government has constructed and strengthened roads totaling 813 kilometres in Uttar Pradesh through this process. In total, 466 roads and routes have been strengthened through this innovative initiative.

Also Read | UK’s Thetford Museum Gets About 200k Pound Grant to Mark the Legacy of Punjab’s Last Maharajah.

On average, one road is being constructed every day, and a bridge is being built every three days.

According to a report from the World Bank Blogs, India is leading in making roads from plastic, with more than 2500 kilometres of roads built from plastic. This process of constructing roads with plastic is being used in 15 countries, including the United States.

In this regard, the Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi's leadership, has constructed plastic roads with a total length of 813 kilometres during its term, making Uttar Pradesh a leading state in this regard.

For the financial year 2023-24, Rs 200 crore has been allocated for the removal of 567 black spots on roads. The state is completing the widening and strengthening process at an average rate of 9 kilometres per day, while the construction of new roads is happening at a rate of 11 kilometres per day.

The Yogi government has completed the construction of 27397 km of rural roads so far.

According to the data of the Public Works Department, a total of 27397 km of rural roads have been constructed during the tenure of the Yogi government so far. Additionally, under the Mukhyamantri Samagra Gramme Vikas Yojana, a total of 181 road construction works have been completed in villages and towns.

According to the data received, so far in the years 2023-24, 44382 km of roads have been made pothole free and the process of renovating 26976 km of roads has been completed. Furthermore, construction of 224 long connecting bridges, including 96 railway bridges, has also been completed, and they have also been opened. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)