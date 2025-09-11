Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): The Kotwali, Jhansi police arrested a scrap thieves after an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday.

According to the ASP of Jhansi, Gyanendra Kumar Singh, a scrap theft occurred at the shop of a scrap dealer, Prakash Chand Jaiswal. Later, a case was registered at the Kotwali police station, and the Senior Superintendent of Police formed teams to arrest the thieves.

"A Scrap was stolen from the shop of a scrap dealer, Prakash Chand Jaiswal. In this regard, a case was registered at Kotwali Police Station. hence the Senior Superintendent of Police deployed teams to arrest thieves," Singh told ANI. As per Singh, the thieves were identified on the basis of local intelligence and access to CCTV footage.

"The thieves were identified through CCTV footage, surveillance, and local intelligence. Later, a police officer received a tip from an informer, indicating that the thieves had hidden their stolen goods under the culvert on Mustra Road and were attempting to sell them." added Singh.

Acting on the information gathered from their informers, the kotwali police arrived at the spot and surrounded the area. As per the police, criminals, feeling cornered, opened fire at the officials, who responded by injuring one of the accused. Following the encounter, upon interrogation, the police identified one of the criminals as Sahn Shah.

"After receiving the information, the team of Kotwali police surrounded the criminals. Seeing himself surrounded, the criminal opened fire at the police. But in the counter-attack, one of the goons was shot. He was taken into custody and interrogated. He revealed that his name was Sahan Shah, on whom almost a dozen cases were lodged. The other criminal who was with him on the motorcycle was also arrested" added Singh.

Further, the police said that the injured criminal has been hospitalised. Currently, an FIR has been registered regarding the entire incident, and a criminal investigation is being conducted. (ANI)

