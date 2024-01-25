Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India] January 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that it is the people who blow the election bugle on his behalf and not him, adding that he focuses on blowing the bugle of development for people's welfare, an official release from the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's office said.

Addressing a public meeting organised at the Police Shooting Ground following the launch of development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore for Western Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi added that while people blow the bugle for him, he focuses on serving people.

Inaugurating a range of crucial projects, including a railway line, highway, petroleum pipeline, water and sewerage facilities, a medical college, and an industrial area, PM Modi underscored the significant contributions of the western Uttar Pradesh region to the nation. He specifically acknowledged the legacy of Kalyan Singh, referring to him as a son of the region who dedicated his life to both the cause of Lord Ram and the nation, as per the statement.

The PM expressed a belief that Kalyan Singh, wherever he is today, would be pleased to witness the progress in Ayodhya Dham. The realisation of this dream, shared by Kalyan Singh and many others, signifies a momentous achievement for the country. With the consecration of Ram Lalla's life accomplished, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that the current focus should be on elevating the nation's prestige to new heights, the statement added.

The Prime Minister highlighted that in the decades following independence, the governance approach in India resembled rulership rather than inclusive development. "Progress, during this period, was concentrated in specific regions, leaving a significant portion of the country devoid of growth. Uttar Pradesh, despite being home to the largest population in the country, unfortunately, did not receive due attention in this development narrative. This oversight can be attributed to the long-standing behaviour of those in government, who, for an extended period, adopted a ruler-centric approach, he remarked.

According to the PM, the consequences of this approach to governance were evident, as a substantial part of the population in Uttar Pradesh endured persistent poverty. Moreover, a divisive strategy was employed to gain and consolidate power, further exacerbating societal divisions, as he pointed out. The Prime Minister underscored the need for a departure from such historical practices, emphasising the importance of inclusive development that reaches every corner of the nation.

It added that Prime Minister Modi highlighted the transformative impact of the double-engine government formed in 2017, citing a surge in economic development and the effective resolution of longstanding challenges in Uttar Pradesh. He noted the significant progress in the establishment of two major defence corridors across India, with one notably taking shape in western Uttar Pradesh.

The press release further stated that the Prime Minister also outlined the extensive connectivity initiatives, including the development of modern motorways that aim to link every part of Uttar Pradesh. He announced the commencement of India's first Namo Bharat train project in Western UP, coupled with the ongoing expansion of metro facilities connecting various cities in the state. Uttar Pradesh is rapidly evolving into a central hub for both the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors.

The inauguration of Jewar Airport is poised to bring newfound strength and vitality to the region, introducing enhanced air connectivity, he said. "Furthermore, the central government is actively planning the establishment of four new industrial smart cities nationwide, with one of these visionary cities already inaugurated in Greater Noida," he added.

The Prime Minister expressed his enthusiasm for the promising developments, underscoring his commitment to fostering comprehensive growth and innovation across Uttar Pradesh, as per the statement.

Congratulating Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Prime Minister lauded the significant step of increasing the price of sugarcane for the upcoming crushing season. He acknowledged the challenges farmers previously faced, waiting extensively to receive payments for their produce. Under the double-engine government, a transformative initiative has been implemented to ensure that funds from the sale of grains go directly into the farmers' bank accounts, as per the statement.

The statement further added that the Prime Minister emphasised the government's consistent efforts to alleviate the challenges faced by sugarcane farmers, with a special focus on maximising their earnings through the production of ethanol. The priority remains steadfastly on the welfare of farmers, and the government is committed to ensuring they receive the maximum benefits, contributing to the enhancement of their financial well-being, he stated.

The Prime Minister highlighted a remarkable disparity in global agriculture, noting that while farmers worldwide are paying around Rs 3,000 for a bag of urea, in India, it is available for less than Rs 300. He proudly announced the country's foray into nano-urea production, showcasing India's commitment to innovation in agricultural practices. The government has initiated the world's largest scheme for storage facilities, aiming to establish a comprehensive network of cold storage units across the country, he added. This monumental effort is geared towards ensuring efficient storage and distribution of agricultural produce, thereby addressing critical aspects of food security, he said.

"Another groundbreaking initiative, the Namo Drone Didi scheme, was unveiled by the government. Under this programme, sisters from women's self-help societies are being trained as drone pilots and provided with drones. This innovative scheme is poised to emerge as a formidable asset for farmers in the times to come, leveraging technology and empowering women in rural areas, he stated further.

It stated that the Prime Minister underscored the widespread impact of "Modi's guaranteed vehicle," reaching every village and reflecting the commitment to extend the benefits of government schemes to every citizen and said that true secularism and social justice are about delivering the advantages of schemes to the public without discrimination or corruption.

Addressing the historical context, the Prime Minister noted the post-independence era, where slogans and promises often failed to translate into tangible benefits for the common populace. Instead, a few families prospered, leaving the poor, Dalits, and backward classes vulnerable to criminality and social unrest. Highlighting the achievements of the government over the past decade, he proudly stated that 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line during this period, as per the statement.

The Prime Minister affirmed the government's unwavering commitment to the comprehensive empowerment of villages, the impoverished, youth, women, and farmers. This ongoing campaign aims to uplift every section of society, fostering an inclusive and equitable growth trajectory, he said, as per the statement.

On this occasion, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandi Ben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Union Minister General VK Singh, Minister Arun Saxena, MP Mahesh Sharma, Bhola Singh, Rajendra Agarwal, Satpal Singh, Surendra Singh Nagar, BJP State President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh and BJP officials and citizens were present. (ANI)

