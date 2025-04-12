Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh has procured over 2.05 lakh metric tonnes of wheat from 38,000 farmers in 27 days since March 17. The procurement process is being carried out smoothly at 5,790 centres, according to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office.

As per the CMO, "More than 2.05 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have been procured from 38,000 farmers so far. Wheat procurement started on March 17 and it reached record levels in 27 days. 3,77,678 farmers were registered. Smooth and transparent wheat procurement process is underway at 5,790 procurement centres:"

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Thursday held a comprehensive review meeting to discuss the ongoing wheat procurement, PM-Kusum, and PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

The meeting focused on the state's efforts to streamline procurement processes and provide additional support to farmers.

Pralhad Joshi praised the efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government in improving farmers' livelihoods.

"The farmer's income has doubled, and along with that, they are also generating electricity for themselves. Before Yogi Adityanath's government, farmers were getting electricity at night only for irrigation purposes. But, now things have changed," Joshi stated.

"Today, the details of PM-Surya Ghar and wheat procurement were discussed in a detailed meeting with the CM," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also thanked Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for taking the time to implement ambitious schemes linked to farmers and the common man.

Speaking at the meeting, the CM said, "I thank Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for taking time out of their busy schedule to implement ambitious schemes that reach the common man and that are linked to the farmers and the common citizens of the middle and low-income groups."

Speaking at the meeting, the Union Minister said, "On the Renewable Energy front, the meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath focused on how Uttar Pradesh is leading the way in renewable energy with an ambitious target of 22 GW solar capacity. The Flagship schemes of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, PM Kusum, and PM Surya Ghar were reviewed, and challenges in implementation were addressed. Together, we resolved to further the vision of sustainability and reaffirm our commitment to a greener, energy-secure future."

Joshi also visited Village Duggaur near Lucknow and saw how farmers are benefiting from PM-KUSUM.

According to the officials, registered farmers can sell up to 100 quintals of wheat without verification. Purchase centres are also open during holidays, as per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's order. (ANI)

