Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a man in Aligarh for allegedly attempting to molest a minor girl on Saturday.

A case was registered under relevant sections in the Iglas police station area of Aligarh in connection with an attempt to molest a girl, said CO Iglas Krishna Gopal Singh.

The police came into action immediately after receiving a complaint regarding the incident, the police official added.

The official further informed that immediate action had been taken by arresting the man.

More details into the matter are awaited. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, a 19-year-old boy, travelling on a train, was apprehended for allegedly molesting a fellow female passenger, the police said.

The accused, identified as Deepak Parte, was apprehended by Mumbai Railway Police, the police informed, adding that the alleged incident took place while the female passenger was on the way back home from a picnic in Mumbai with her colleagues on Thursday. (ANI)

