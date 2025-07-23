Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a miscreant following a brief encounter in Mathura on Tuesday night. The accused, who sustained a gunshot injury to his leg during the exchange of fire, has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, officials said.

Mathura Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhushan Verma said the police received a tip-off about the presence of a wanted miscreant near Dholi Pyav Railway Ground on the night of July 22. Upon reaching the location, the accused opened fire on the police party, prompting retaliatory action.

"On the night of July 22, an informer informed about the presence of a miscreant near Dholi Pyav Railway Ground. The police immediately surrounded him. The miscreant fired on the police party. The police also fired in retaliation, injuring the miscreant in the leg. He was identified as Nikhil, also known as Nikki. He was involved in the incident, which took place on July 18, in which he fired at a person. A case of attempted murder was registered by the police. Today, a pistol, two empty cartridges and two live cartridges were recovered from him. The injured accused has been sent to the district hospital for treatment," Mathura DSP Bhushan Verma said.

Police recovered a pistol, two empty cartridges, and two live cartridges from his possession.

In a separate incident in Firozabad, police arrested one person in connection with a loot case and injured another during an encounter.

Rural Firozabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Trigun Vishen said that the loot incident occurred on July 3, involving a collection agent in the Khairgarh police station area.

"An incident of looting occurred with a collection agent in the region under Khairgarh police station on July 3. Accused in the matter has been arrested and sent to jail, and one other accused, Robin, resident of Ram Garh, has been admitted to the hospital," SP Vishen said in a video message.

He added that upon receiving information about Robin's whereabouts, the police reached the location where the accused opened fire. Police retaliated, injuring him.

A pistol, a live cartridge, a used cartridge, and some cash were recovered from the accused.

"Information about his location was received, and when the police reached the spot, the accused fired on the team. The accused got injured after the police retaliated. A pistol, a live and a used cartridge and some cash have been recovered from the accused, and he has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Legal action is being taken," the SP said. (ANI)

